FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats.

Officers were spotted at West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, just before noon Friday.

Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb told WANE 15 a man was in an apartment making threats.

Officers were working to negotiate with the man, Webb said.

Police issued a Public Safety Alert and urged people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately known.