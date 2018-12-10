Crime

Police: Man stabs 2 at store, dies of apparent heart attack

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 09:11 AM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 09:11 AM EST

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a knife-wielding man died of an apparent heart attack after stabbing two men at a grocery store in northwestern Indiana.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to Miller K Market in Gary following a report of a fight and possible stabbing.

Police say a 34-year-old man became agitated and took a knife from a display of kitchen knives. He attacked a 60-year-old customer and a 19-year-old employee who intervened. Police say the man tried to stab other customers at the store and was restrained on the ground by two employees.

Police say the attacker had a shortness of breath and died at a hospital. Official cause of death was under investigation. The 60-year-old customer had a cut on a hand and the employee had a stab wound to an arm.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local