Police: Man shot while driving on I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was shot while driving westbound on I-80/94 between Indianapolis Blvd. and Calumet Ave Friday night.

Police said the victim was driving a 2002 Pontiac when the back window was shot. The victim realized he was hit by gunfire in his arm and drove home before being transported to Munster Community Hospital. Troopers responded to the report at the hospital.

Injuries to the victim were non-life-threatening. ISP said the suspect vehicle may be a silver 2005-2010 Audi sedan. The investigation is on-going.