Police: Man shot girlfriend 4 times after accusing her of cheating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend multiple times because he suspected her of cheating on him.

Nicholas C. Mitchell, 23, faces two preliminary charges of Domestic Battery related to an incident along Chippenham Drive Sunday night.

Nicholas Mitchell

Police and medics were called to the home, near West Cook and Huguenard roads, just before 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim – Shana M. Davis – told police she’d just gotten home from a trip to Chicago when her boyfriend – Mitchell – accused her of cheating. Davis said Mitchell hit her car then shot her, the affidavit said.

Mitchell told police that he got into an argument with Davis about her being out of town for too long and he thought she was cheating on him, according to the affidavit. Mitchell admitted to shooting Davis four times with a .45 caliber handgun.

Police found the gun in the roadway, the affidavit said.

Davis suffered gunshot wounds to her left shoulder, stomach area, left arm and back area, according to the affidavit. She required surgery and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Mitchell was booked into the Allen County Jail. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.