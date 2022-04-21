FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly scammed an elderly person out of $10,000 by pretending to be an employee of an attorney.

Here’s what happened:

A man came to the victim’s door and said he was an employee for an attorney that was representing the victim’s niece in a case, and said he needed cash for payment. The victim’s niece was impersonated over the phone, police said.

The man got $10,000 cash from the victim, police said.

The case itself was fraudulent, police said. When the victim spoke with his actual niece, he realized he had been scammed.

Now, police want to know who the man was.

Police released an image of the scammer on Thursday. He’s described as a Black man with short hair and a medium or muscular build. He was wearing glasses and a black face covering, and a white puffy coat with “Armoni” written all over it, police added.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the anonymous “P3” tips app.

The police department said residents should “always be aware of demands to pay in cash,” and verify the credentials of anyone who asks for payment for a service.

“Never render payment at your home,” the department added. “If unsure, get more information before paying or if possible, pay at the business who is providing service.”