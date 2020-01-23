Police: Man rammed cruisers, fired shots during chase

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Grant County man was arrested Wednesday after police said he broke away from a traffic stop and took authorities on a chase, firing shots at officers in the process – all with a woman and baby in the car.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Marion Police, Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police all joined to pull over a Pontiac Vibe in Marion. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Cori C. Gentry of Swayzee, a suspect wanted for questioning in a shooting in Wabash on Monday.

As police approached the vehicle, Gentry reported yelled out that he had “nothing to lose.” He then rammed his vehicle into a state police cruiser, backed into a Marion Police cruiser and sped away from the traffic stop, according to a police report.

Cori Gentry

As Gentry led police on the chase, he reportedly opened his driver’s door, leaned out and fired two shots at pursuing officers, the report said.

The chase reached speeds above 70 mph, the report said. At one point, the Pontiac struck a Marion Police vehicle and continued on.

The Pontiac eventually crashed in an alleyway when it hit a tree. There, Gentry tossed the gun out and he was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, police found a woman and her 8-month-old daughter. They were taken to a Marion hospital with minor injuries, the report said.

Police said the woman was initially driving the vehicle, but at the police stop, Gentry ordered her to switch places with him, the report said.

Gentry is being held on a charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. Police said “multiple” charges are forthcoming.