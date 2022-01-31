Police: Man pointed gun at officers responding to domestic violence call

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was arrested Sunday after police said he battered a woman and pointed a gun at police.

Jason Sebert

Police were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Old Brick Road on a domestic violence call.

At the home, officers tried for several minutes to reach those inside. Eventually, Jason Sebert opened the door armed with a loaded handgun and pointed it at officers, according to a report.

As officers “gave verbal commands,” Sebert went back into the home, the report said.

Officers were able to speak with Sebert on the phone and he ultimately surrendered, according to the report.

Inside the home, police found a woman with injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released, police said.

Sebert was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a level 5 felony, and Pointing a Loaded Firearm, a level 6 felony.