Police: Man led officers on 125 mph chase on stolen motorcycle

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Mongo man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

Jamie Gayheart

Around 6:20 a.m., LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies looking for a stolen motorcycle in the area of 050 East 700 North spotted a Honda motorcycle headed north at a high rate of speed, a report said.

Deputies tried to stop the motorcycle but the operator – later identified as 49-year-old Jamie Gayheart – refused to stop and sped off. The motorcycle briefly entered Michigan but turned back south back toward Indiana.

The chase reached speeds above 125 mph, the report said.

Gayheart eventually stopped the motorcycle at the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 300 North and he was taken into custody.

Gayheart was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Meth, Possession of Stolen Property, and misdemeanor Reckless Driving. Police said other charges are pending, and several citations were issued.

The motorcycle was stolen out of Frankfort.