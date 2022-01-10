Police: Man kicked in door of ex-girlfriend’s home, fired shots, beat her

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven man faces a slew of charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, fired numerous gunshots inside, then beat her.

Police and medics were called around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 6 to a home in the 1300 block of Fay Drive on a report of a party armed. A 9-1-1 caller said six shots had been fired, a door had been kicked in and a woman screamed, according to a Fort Wayne Police report.

Jeffery Harris

Officers arrived to find a woman down in the roadway.

According to police, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Jeffery Harris, arrived at her home unannounced and kicked in a back door and made his way inside. He then pulled out a gun and began firing “into the residence and at its occupants,” police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

Witnesses said Harris then followed the victim outside and battered her. She was left with serious (but non-life-threatening) injuries, police said.

Police found multiple bullet holes and shell casings inside the home.

Harris was not at the home when police arrived. He was arrested hours later during a traffic stop.

Jeffery Harris, 29, of New Haven faces charges of: