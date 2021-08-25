Police: Man involved in Wells County manhunt still at large

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After suspending a manhunt in Wells County early Friday morning, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says that Richard Wedlake is still missing.

“He is still at large as of this time. No further updates or comments,” the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to WANE 15.

The search began after the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said a pursuit started on S.R. 5 and C.R. 200 S in Huntington County. After stop sticks were deployed, Wedlake and Megan Tully ran from the scene.

Tully was caught shortly after the pursuit ended and was taken into custody. Police said Wedlake ran through a bean field and a perimeter was set up to search for him.

Thursday night, residents in the area, southeast of Warren, were asked to stay in their homes as police searched for Wedlake.

Wedlake has multiple warrants out of Huntington and Allen Counties, and police said Thursday that he may be armed and dangerous.

Friday morning the Wells County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook and said, “Nothing from the incident last night leads us to believe that he is or was armed at the time of the pursuit. The information put out was based on previous law enforcement data given to us by other agencies.”

Police do not believe that Wedlake is still in the area.