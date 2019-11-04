Police: Man hit with taser, pepper spray after trying to rob gas station

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a gas station then threatened staff and responding officers.

Police were called around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the Marathon gas station at 419 S. Detroit St. on a report of an armed robbery in progress. Officers were told that a man armed with a knife was try to rob the gas station and harm staff, according to a LaGrange Marshal’s Office report.

Police arrived and found the man inside the gas station. Officers tried “multiple de-escalation tactics” to take the man into custody but he refused to comply with verbal orders, the report said.

At one point, the man reportedly tossed a screw driver and other merchandise at officers, according to the report.

Officers eventually tasered the man and sprayed him with pepper spray and took him into custody.

Steve Aguilar of LaGrange was arrested on felony charges of Armed Robbery, Disorderly Conduct and three counts of Battery to Law Enforcement, as well as misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Mischief.