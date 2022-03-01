HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested on multiple charges Monday after police said they found him passed out in a car with drugs, guns and cash.

According to a report on the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of the Huggy Bear Motel on S.R. 5 in Warren on a report that a man was passed out in a vehicle there.

Deputies arrived and found the man slumped over in the driver’s seat, unresponsive. Deputies opened the door of the vehicle and a “brick that was wrapped in black material fell out and onto the ground,” the post said.

At that point, deputies called for medics, and administered the anti-overdose treatment Narcan, and the man came to.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 482 grams of meth, 136 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, $4,351 in cash, two guns, and a meth pipe, the post said. The black brick was sent to a state police lab for testing.

(Huntington County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook)

The man reportedly gave deputies a false name.

He was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before he was taken to jail. Police did not identify the man.