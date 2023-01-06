DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD).

At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in Auburn for a report of an intoxicated driver.

Authorities located the reported vehicle “exceeding the urban speed limit,” according to the APD.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Cory Carico, but Carico reportedly failed to stop, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the APD said Carico reportedly fired multiple gunshots from an “AR-15 style rifle” in the direction of police officers.

Carico eventually drove into a field along state Route 8 before his truck became stuck in the mud, eventually leading to Carico exiting his vehicle and firing more gunshots in the direction of officers, according to the APD.

An APD Air Support Unit drone surveyed the area and notified police that Carico was the only one inside the vehicle during the incident.

Following a four-hour standoff, SWAT teams were able to deploy “non-lethal distraction devices” and chemical munitions in order to detain Carico without further incident.

The APD said officers did not fire any gunshots during the incident, and no officers were injured.

Authorities transported Carico to DeKalb County Jail where now faces two counts of Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony; one count of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and one count of Habitual Traffic Violator with a Habitual Offender Enhancement, which is a Level 6 felony.

Carico also faces a pending charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.