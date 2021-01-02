Police: Man fired on Toledo officer, who shot, wounded him

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man fired at a police officer in the parking lot of a northwest Toledo apartment complex and was shot and wounded by the officer.

Toledo police say officers responded to the Secor Woods Apartments near the Michigan state line shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of a person screaming in the parking lot.

Police said the officer arrived and began speaking to the man in question, but he fired at the officer who returned fire.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and his firearm was recovered. There was no immediate word on his condition.