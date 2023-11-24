CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — A man who reportedly headbutted and kicked police officers while also damaging a police vehicle now faces a felony vandalism charge, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

At approximately 5:46 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to the 12000 block of Dutton Road near Mendon, Ohio on reports of an “elaborate scheme” and reports of gunshots and people being killed.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Dwight Bonapart II, sitting in a truck with loaded guns sitting both inside and outside of the truck, according to the MCSO.

Police found Bonapart outside a home, and Bonapart reportedly made comments to police that suggested the homeowners were possibly inside the home and in danger.

After MCSO deputies arrived, the department requested help from the Celina Police Department and Rockford Police Department before authorities attempted to detain Bonapart for “his safety and the safety of the officers.”

While trying to detain Bonapart, he reportedly headbutted a Celina Police Department Officer and kicked another officer, according to the MCSO.

Bonapart also had a dog with him that reportedly bit multiple officers during the incident, according to the MCSO.

Eventually, police detained and arrested Bonapart before transporting him to the Mercer County Jail.

Some officers stayed at the scene to check on the homeowners, and authorities determined everyone was safe.

According to the MCSO, Bonapart reportedly continued to be disruptive on the way to jail and repeatedly kicked the rear, driver’s side door to the point where it could not close properly.

Bonapart faces a charge of vandalism, a Level 5 felony in Ohio.