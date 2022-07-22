HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — An Orland man was arrested after police said he beat then kidnapped a 23-year-old man Thursday morning.

Levi S. Stetler

Ashley-Hudson Police were called around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of East Railroad Street on a report of a kidnapping. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a 23-year-old had been battered, forced into a vehicle, and taken from the area.

Levi S. Stetler was quickly identified as a suspect, and officers put out an attempt to locate on the 36-year-old Orland man’s vehicle.

Indiana State Police troopers found the vehicle on C.R. 800 West just north of U.S. 20 – 8 miles from the Hudson home. The victim was inside.

Stetler was arrested on charges of Level 3 kidnapping with a deadly weapon, Level 5 battery with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony intimidation, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, and C misdemeanor paraphernalia, police said.

In Stetler’s vehicle, police said they found weapons possibly used to beat the victim, and a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia.