Police: Man barricades himself in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The subject of a warrant has reportedly barricaded himself in a Huntington home, authorities say.

WANE 15 received multiple reports Tuesday morning that numerous police squad cars had converged on a home in Huntington. Viewers told WANE 15 that the incident was centered around a home in the area of Canfield and Division streets, on Huntington’s north side.

An Indiana State Police spokesman told WANE 15 that officers were serving a drug-related warrant at a home on Canfield Street and a man barricaded himself in. At that point, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s SWAT team was called in to assist, state police said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside. He has not been identified and it’s not clear what charges he may face.