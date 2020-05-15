Police: Man attacks neighbor with weed eater in feud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Evansville Courier & Press) — Southwestern Indiana police say a man allegedly attacked a neighbor with a weed eater, leaving him with cuts on his back, as the two men feuded over grass clippings left along a roadway.

Forty-eight-year-old Gail Kammerer was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon. The Evansville man remained jailed without bond Friday ahead of a probable cause hearing.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Kammerer told deputies he attacked the neighbor after that man blew grass clippings onto him while using a riding lawn mower to clear a roadway of clippings Kammerer had produced while clearing a ditch.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.