Live Now
President Trump delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccine developments

Police: Man attacks neighbor with weed eater in feud

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Evansville Courier & Press) — Southwestern Indiana police say a man allegedly attacked a neighbor with a weed eater, leaving him with cuts on his back, as the two men feuded over grass clippings left along a roadway.

Forty-eight-year-old Gail Kammerer was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon. The Evansville man remained jailed without bond Friday ahead of a probable cause hearing.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Kammerer told deputies he attacked the neighbor after that man blew grass clippings onto him while using a riding lawn mower to clear a roadway of clippings Kammerer had produced while clearing a ditch.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss