Police: Man arrested in Ohio shooting that wounded boy, 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say an arrest has been made in a Cincinnati shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.

Cincinnati police say a man fired five shots during an altercation at Winton Terrace at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Police said one of the bullets struck the boy, who was nearby. Police said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Authorities said Friday night that 26-year-old Jafonta Walker was arrested and charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability, evidence-tampering and a probation violation.

A listed number for Walker couldn’t be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.