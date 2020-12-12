Police: Man arrested in Ohio shooting that wounded boy, 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say an arrest has been made in a Cincinnati shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.
Cincinnati police say a man fired five shots during an altercation at Winton Terrace at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Police said one of the bullets struck the boy, who was nearby. Police said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.
Authorities said Friday night that 26-year-old Jafonta Walker was arrested and charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability, evidence-tampering and a probation violation.
A listed number for Walker couldn’t be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.
