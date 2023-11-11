BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Man arrested after he attempted to rape Indiana University student, but bystanders stepped in to help.
Brian Jones, who is unaffiliated with IU, was charged with the following:
- Attempted Rape, a Level 3 Felony;
- Sexual Battery, a Level 6 Felony;
- Battery with Injury, a Misdemeanor;
- Confinement, a Misdemeanor;
- and Criminal Trespass, a Misdemeanor.
According to the IU Police Department, crews were dispatched Friday at 5:34 p.m. to Dunn Woods, which is South of the student building, on a report of an attempted sexual assault in progress.
Bystanders witnessed the attempted assault and intervened.
Officers found Jones at 4th and Lincoln St. and transported him to Monroe County Jail.