BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Man arrested after he attempted to rape Indiana University student, but bystanders stepped in to help.

Brian Jones, who is unaffiliated with IU, was charged with the following:

Attempted Rape, a Level 3 Felony;

Sexual Battery, a Level 6 Felony;

Battery with Injury, a Misdemeanor;

Confinement, a Misdemeanor;

and Criminal Trespass, a Misdemeanor.

According to the IU Police Department, crews were dispatched Friday at 5:34 p.m. to Dunn Woods, which is South of the student building, on a report of an attempted sexual assault in progress.

Bystanders witnessed the attempted assault and intervened.

Officers found Jones at 4th and Lincoln St. and transported him to Monroe County Jail.