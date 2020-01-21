Police: wanted man accused of severely abusing girlfriend may be in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to CBS4 Indy’s Courtney Crown via Twitter, authorities in Marion County believe a man charged with multiple felonies and accused of severely abusing his former girlfriend is currently in Fort Wayne.

Crown reports that Dawann Martin nearly strangled LaQuandra Warren and bit off part of her bottom lip causing her to need three facial surgeries. Records show there is currently a warrant for his arrest in Marion County.

LaQuandra Warren says she tried to run from the domestic violence situation her then-boyfriend Dawann Martin put her in. After nearly killing her by strangulation, and biting off her bottom lip, she was able to get away. BUT! So was he. There’s an active warrant out for him(1/3) pic.twitter.com/zWQgUXQ4KQ — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) January 20, 2020

In 2019, Martin was charged in Marion County with the following:

Aggravated Battery resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function, a Level 3 Felony

Domestic Battery resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony

Strangulation, a Level 6 Felony

Domestic Battery, a Class A Misdemeanor

Crown is currently working to gather more information in Indianapolis.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says Martin should be considered dangerous, according to Crown. Those with any information related to him can contact Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 1-800-237-7867.