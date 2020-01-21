Police: wanted man accused of severely abusing girlfriend may be in Fort Wayne

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Dawann Martin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to CBS4 Indy’s Courtney Crown via Twitter, authorities in Marion County believe a man charged with multiple felonies and accused of severely abusing his former girlfriend is currently in Fort Wayne.

Crown reports that Dawann Martin nearly strangled LaQuandra Warren and bit off part of her bottom lip causing her to need three facial surgeries. Records show there is currently a warrant for his arrest in Marion County.

In 2019, Martin was charged in Marion County with the following:

  • Aggravated Battery resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function, a Level 3 Felony
  • Domestic Battery resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony
  • Strangulation, a Level 6 Felony
  • Domestic Battery, a Class A Misdemeanor

Crown is currently working to gather more information in Indianapolis.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says Martin should be considered dangerous, according to Crown. Those with any information related to him can contact Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 1-800-237-7867.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss