Police: Man accused of raping 11-year-old Auburn girl he met on Snapchat

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn Police have arrested a Fort Wayne man they believe molested and raped an 11-year-old girl.

Jeffrey Lockhart

Jeffrey Lockhart, 29, faces charges of Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony, and Rape, a level 3 Felony.

It was July 19 when Auburn Police launched an investigation into Lockhart. Police said Lockhart met the girl through Snapchat on July 9 then began texting her. He then drove to Auburn on July 16 and met her near her home, where he “engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile and refused to stop after being asked,” police said.

Lockhart was arrested Thursday and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.