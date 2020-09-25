Police make arrest in August shooting outside Fort Wayne strip club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made following an investigation into a shooting outside a Fort Wayne strip club back in August that left two men injured.

Shomari Huckleberry, 28, faces multiple felony charges for the August 16 shooting.

According to court documents, Huckleberry and another man got into an argument just before 3 a.m. inside Club 44, located at 4030 Coldwater Road. Investigators determined the two men went outside and one got into his car and shortly afterwards Huckleberry fired into the car. The man in the car, who police determined had a valid gun permit, then got out and fired back.

A shooting took place outside Club 44 on August 16, 2020.

Huckleberry and the man he allegedly shot were then driven to the hospital in separate vehicles.

Huckleberry faces charges of aggravated battery, battery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a permit.