FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years.

When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.

Newly released Allen Superior Court documents detail the arrests of 44-year-old Matthew Shoecraft Redd and his wife, Sylvia Redd, who were taken into custody at the couple’s Concordia Gardens home on the city’s north side Friday.

Matthew Redd is accused of dealing methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl and had been under the scope of a Fort Wayne Police detective since 2019, according to court documents. Sylvia Redd, also 44, is accused of helping him deal drugs.

The detective who had been investigating the case noted in court documents that Redd had not had gainful employment since 2015.

Still, Redd made regular trips between the home he owned in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive in Concordia Gardens and another he owned in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue on the city’s south side, according to court documents.

Investigators believe the Calumet Avenue home acted as Redd’s “trap house,” or the one he used to conduct drug deals, court documents said.

Matthew Redd

Sylvia Redd

This past Wednesday and Thursday, the detective who initiated the investigation noticed that the Redds were travelling between the two homes together even though Sylvia Redd had an active protective order issued against her husband, according to court documents.

Police decided to move against the couple Friday afternoon while they were both inside their Concordia Gardens home. The department’s vice and narcotics unit along with the Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT team served a warrant at the home. It took 10 minutes for the couple to come out and surrender themselves to police, according to court documents.

Officers then began a search of the home, which included an unattached garage, a camper and an unused vehicle.

During that search, they found roughly 139 grams of methamphetamine in different forms and 7.5 grams of heroin plus needles, smoking pipes, Psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, digital scales, more than $750 cash and marijuana, according to court documents.

They also uncovered three stolen handguns along with five other handguns and a shotgun.

Inside the kitchen officers encountered two Rottweilers and then found two more in another area of the home, court documents said. Two Rottweiler puppies were caged outside in the direct sunlight without food or water, according to court documents. A dead cat was found wrapped up inside a vehicle.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control were called to evaluate the dogs.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care & Control said in a statement that during these types of cases, the agency will reach out to a person who is confined in jail and allow them to make arrangements for a family member to claim the animals on their behalf. They will also allow that person to transfer ownership if need be.

If the dogs are not claimed, the agency will evaluate them for it’s adoption program, the spokeswoman said.

While officers conducted the Concordia Gardens search, another team searched the Calumet Avenue home.

Inside that home investigators found 350 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl as well as syringes, digital scales, $4,000 cash and numerous pipes and smoking devices, according to court documents.

Also inside the home officers uncovered the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher, two more semi-automatic rifles as well as three handguns and a shotgun, according to court documents.

Sylvia Redd was booked into Allen County Jail on preliminary counts of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. She is being held on $52,500 bond, according to court records.

Matthew Redd is facing the preliminary counts ranging from dealing in more than 10 grams of methamphetamine to dealing cocaine, dealing heroin, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and violating a protective order.

He is being held in Allen County Jail on $205,750 bond.