Police looking into death of an Adams County infant

ADAMS CO., Ind. (WANE) Investigators are working to learn more information after a six-month-old infant who was found not breathing and later died at the scene.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of South State Road 124 Sunday around 4:30 a.m. The child was identified as Martha Schwartz. The Adams County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and is pending toxicology and forensic examination for the cause of death. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said once the cause of death is determined a updated release will be sent out.

The investigation of this incident is being conducted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Geneva Police Department, Geneva Fire Department, Adams County EMS, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Coroner’s Office.