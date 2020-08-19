Police looking for woman suspected of stealing truck from Shipshewana parking lot

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County are searching for a woman who they believe stole a pickup from a Shipshewana building supplies company parking lot Wednesday.

The theft happened at Alpha Building Supplies at 0855 North S.R. 5 in Shipshewana.

According to a

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, an unknown white female took a 2003 white GMC truck, which was parked, unattended and unsecured, with the keys in the ignition.

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 463-7491 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation.