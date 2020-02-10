Police looking for pickup linked to shooting

Police said this vehicle was possible involved in a shooting along East Pettit Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find the owner of a white pickup, possible involved in a shooting in Southgate Plaza Sunday night.

It was just before 8 p.m. when police and medics were called to the Burger King at 232 E. Pettit Ave. on a report of a shooting. A three-car crash was also reported at the same location, along with a male with trouble breathing.

At the scene, police found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and the male was in stable condition.

Moments later, police were called to the 700 block of Dolphin Dr., just south of the Burger King in the Coral Club Apartments complex off South Hanna Street, on another report of a shooting. There, a man and woman were hurt.

Authorities said that shooting was possibly related.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police released images of a white full-size pickup and called it a “suspect vehicle” in the shooting. The pickup has a hard cover and sunroof, police said.

Anyone with information on the owner or driver of the pickup is asked to called detectives at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.