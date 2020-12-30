Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in fatal crash into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find two people who witnesses said ran off after a vehicle crashed into a home, killing a woman.

Pictured are Marquel Bright and Ashley Fromm. (Fort Wayne Police)

Gwendolyn Martin, 63, of Fort Wayne was killed Dec. 21 when a vehicle slammed into her McClellan Street home just after 10 p.m. She was found pinned under the vehicle, which was fully in the home.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman ran off after the crash. Police used K9s to try to track them down, but that was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, though, Fort Wayne Police identified two persons of interest in the case – 30-year-old Marquel Bright and 28-year-old Ashley Fromm. Police suspect they are “the occupants of the vehicle (that) fled the scene before police arrived.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bright or Fromm is asked to call 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.