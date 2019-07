Call Fort Wayne police if you recognize this person. He’s a suspect in an ATM robbery. (Photo Courtesy: FWPD)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for help identifying the suspect in surveillance pictures from an ATM robbery.

Police say it happened on July 9 at 3902 S Clinton St., which is a Flagstar Bank. They did not provide any other details about the crime.

If you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Detective Bureau 260-427-1201.