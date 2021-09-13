Police look to ID suspects who ‘ransacked’ Fort Wayne Subway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a burglary at a Subway restaurant last month.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Subway at 6025 Stellhorn Road.

Fort Wayne Police said two suspects broke into the eatery and “ransacked” the restaurant. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police released these images of the suspects on Monday:

A suspect in a burglary at the Subway at 6025 Stellhorn Road on Aug. 20, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

A suspect in a burglary at the Subway at 6025 Stellhorn Road on Aug. 20, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

A suspect in a burglary at the Subway at 6025 Stellhorn Road on Aug. 20, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

A suspect in a burglary at the Subway at 6025 Stellhorn Road on Aug. 20, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Suspect No. 1 was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the words “Class of 20” on the front. Suspect No. 2 has black hair and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1221.