Police look to ID suspects in vehicle break-ins, stolen credit cards

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Allen County are looking for suspects who have been breaking into vehicles and using stolen credits cards.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that detectives are working multiple theft and fraud cases in which suspects broke into vehicles then used stolen credit cards at numerous locations.

Specific details of the thefts and fraud cases were not released, but the sheriff’s department said the break-ins happened in Southwest Fort Wayne and Allen County, and the stolen cards were used in southwest and northwest Fort Wayne.

The sheriff’s department released several photos that show a Black man and a white woman, along with a silver SUV that is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. A second suspect vehicle – a red SUV – is possibly the woman’s vehicle.

Photo shows a suspect in vehicle break-ins and usage of stolen credit cards in Allen County. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Photo shows a silver SUV tied to a suspect in vehicle break-ins and usage of stolen credit cards in Allen County. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Photo shows a red SUV tied to a suspect in vehicle break-ins and usage of stolen credit cards in Allen County. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with any information on the suspects or the crimes is asked to call Det. Gabe Furnish at the sheriff’s department at (260) 449-7413.