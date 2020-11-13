Police look to ID suspects in hold-up of Southgate Pizza Hut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify suspects in an armed robbery at a south Fort Wayne Pizza Hut this week.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Pizza Hut at 4911 S. Calhoun St.

Details about the robbery were not released.

On Friday, the police department released surveillance images that show two men – one in a red hoodie and another in a yellow hoodie.

Photo shows suspects in an armed robbery at the Southgate Pizza Hut on Nov. 11, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Photo shows a suspect in an armed robbery at the Southgate Pizza Hut on Nov. 11, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Photo shows a suspect in an armed robbery at the Southgate Pizza Hut on Nov. 11, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Photo shows a suspect in an armed robbery at the Southgate Pizza Hut on Nov. 11, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Photo shows a design on a sweatshirt of a suspect in an armed robbery at the Southgate Pizza Hut on Nov. 11, 2020. (Fort Wayne Police)

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the Detective Bureau at 427-1201.