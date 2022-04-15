FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a pair of suspects in a death investigation.
Around 7:20 p.m., the body of a man was found in a wooded area near McCormich and Birchwood avenues. The victim was identified as 63-year-old William J. Kintzel of South Whitley.
An autopsy found he had been shot multiple times.
On Friday, Fort Wayne Police released images of two suspects:
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or use the P3 Tip App.