Police look to ID suspect who used stolen credit cards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect that used stolen credit cards at a local merchandise retail store.

A suspect in a stolen credit card incident is shown. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

The sheriff’s department said in a news released Tuesday that the theft took place in “early September 2019.” No information about the incident was released, other than two images of a suspect.

The suspect – a white man – is shown wearing a white hoodie with “PUMAS” on it, and a tan hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.