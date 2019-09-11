Police look to ID suspect in Walmart battery

A suspect in a battery at a the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing on June 14, 2019, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a battery at a south-side Walmart in June.

The battery happened at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing on June 14. Police said in an email Wednesday they needed help identifying the male suspect.

Two surveillance photos released by police Wednesday show a man with a beard and unkempt dark-colored hair in a blue sleeveless shirt and a black vest.

No other details about the incident were released.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (7867).