Police look to ID suspect in pickup theft from Paulding plant

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck.

According to posts on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a pickup was stolen from the parking lot of Spartech Plastics on West Gasser Road in Paulding.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the theft (watch above), and a picture of the suspect. The truck is still missing.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (419) 399-3791.