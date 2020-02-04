Police look to ID suspect in Hicksville break-in

Photo shows a suspect in a break-in in Hicksville on Feb. 1, 2020. (Hicksville Police)

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Hicksville have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a recent break-in.

Police said the man broke into a business in Hicksville on Feb. 1. The business was not identified and no other details were released.

Hicksville Police released a photo of a man and called him a suspect in the break-in. He’s shown wearing a head cover and holding a helmet.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at (419) 542-6661.