This man is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Spring Street Marathon gas station on March 31, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station late last month.

The incident happened on March 31 at the Marathon gas station at 422 Spring St. Police said an individual there was robbed by a suspect with a gun.

Police said “there was a loss reported,” but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.