DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who stole some $3,600 in power tools from a farm supply store in the city.

It was around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18, when a man came into the Decatur Rural King on North 13th Street and loaded “numerous” Milwaukee cordless power tools and batteries into a shopping cart and left without paying. The man got into an awaiting dark-colored older model Chrysler Pacifica and drove off, police said.

Police said the tools had a total value of nearly $3,600.

Police released these images of the suspect and the vehicle:

A suspect in a theft from the Decatur Rural King on Friday, March 18, 2022, is shown. (Decatur Police)

A suspect vehicle used in a theft from the Decatur Rural King on Friday, March 18, 2022, is shown. (Decatur Police)

A suspect in a theft from the Decatur Rural King on Friday, March 18, 2022, is shown. (Decatur Police)

The man was described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a stocky build, with dark facial hair and possibly a short shaved haircut or is bald. The subject appears to have numerous tattoos on his arms, hands, and neck.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Decatur Police at (260) 724-8646 and ask for a detective, or provide an anonymous tip HERE. Residents were asked not to publicly identify the man in social media comments.