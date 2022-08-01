FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June.
It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.
The man then left out of the back of the business. Police believe he drove off in a “dark colored sedan.”
The suspect is believed to be heavy set, in his late 30s to early 40s, police said.
On Monday, Fort Wayne Police released two images: one of the man and the other of a suspect vehicle:
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.