FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June.

It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.

The man then left out of the back of the business. Police believe he drove off in a “dark colored sedan.”

The suspect is believed to be heavy set, in his late 30s to early 40s, police said.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police released two images: one of the man and the other of a suspect vehicle:

The person who robbed the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29, 2022, is shown.

A suspect vehicle involved in an armed robbery at Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29, 2022, is shown.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.