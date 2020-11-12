Police look to ID man who broke into vehicle, used stolen cards

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigators have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect who broke into a vehicle and used stolen credit cards.

According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the suspect broke into a vehicle in the Huntertown area, then used the stolen credit cards at several retail stores in northwest Fort Wayne.

Photo shared a suspect in a theft and fraud case. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Photo shared a suspect vehicle in a theft and fraud case. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Photos released by the sheriff’s department show a man in a blue Kentucky T-shirt, dark Nike hat and a face mask, and a light colored minivan believed to be a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 449-7762.