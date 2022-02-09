FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run Tuesday.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. along Home Avenue, just east of Fairfield Avenue.
According to police, a red Ford Fusion was involved in a crash, and as the driver tried to speed away from the scene, the vehicle ran over the legs of the other person involved in the crash.
The suffered non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with any information about the driver or the incident should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.