FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. along Home Avenue, just east of Fairfield Avenue.

According to police, a red Ford Fusion was involved in a crash, and as the driver tried to speed away from the scene, the vehicle ran over the legs of the other person involved in the crash.

Fort Wayne Police Department

The suffered non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the incident should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.