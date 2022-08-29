FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning outside Westland Centre on the city’s southwest side.

The initial investigation found around 1:25 a.m., “two small groups of people” left the common area of the mall and got into a fight. Police determined gunshots were fired, and a woman- who was not involved in the altercation- was shot. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital in non life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said a man went to a hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds related to the incident, and he was reportedly in non life-threatening condition.

Police noted all the businesses in the mall were closed at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 tips app. The incident remains under investigation by FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.