FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a person who held up a fast food restaurant on the city’s northeast side Monday.

The suspect in an armed robbery of the Lee’s at Stellhorn and Maplecrest is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Police were called around 5:15 p.m. to the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken at 6316 Stellhorn Road, at Maplecrest Road, on a report of an armed robbery in progress, according to the police activity log.

Details about the robbery have not been released.

On Tuesday though, police released a photo of the suspect. He’s dressed in all black with a ski mask on, and riding a light blue cruiser bicycle with a basket on the front.

Police said the suspect was spotted riding northbound on Maplecrest Road just before the robbery, then southbound after the robbery.

The suspect was described as a male, possibly 6 feet tall, with a medium-to-slender build.

Investigators are also looking for anyone who may have had the bike stolen, or anyone who found the bike in their yard.

Anyone with information regarding about the suspect, the bicycle or the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.