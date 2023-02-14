STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver charged in a 2022 crash that killed two parents and critically injured one of their children.

Steuben County officers issued an arrest warrant Jan. 27 for 51-year-old Donald Gene Squires of Howe. Squires is wanted for his involvement in a crash back in August 2022 on SR 120 in Millgrove Township. The pickup truck Squires was driving collided nearly head-on with a car, killing a couple from Long Beach Lake and leaving one of their children catastrophically injured, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents were identified as 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright and 43-year-old Lonnie Lee Bright. Their 5-year-old was critically injured, and their 3-month-old was also treated and released from the hospital.

After a months-long investigation, Squires is charged with two felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and one felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury, according to the release.

Officers believe Squires could be in the Bronson area of Branch County, Michigan. Squires is described by police as 5’7″ tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a beard or goatee, police said.

Squires also has an unrelated Steuben County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor theft allegation, the release said.

Anyone with information on Squires should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, or your local law enforcement agency.