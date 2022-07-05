LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange have asked for the public’s help to find the person who held up a business early Tuesday.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the Dollar General on South Detroit Street on a report of an armed robbery.
According to a news release, a “younger Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall, with medium build, medium length dark black hair wearing a black hoodie, dark face covering, and khaki-colored shorts” came into the business and showed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
He left with an untold amount of money and drove off in a “newer model white four door passenger car, possibly a white Kia Forte,” police said.
LaGrange Police released this photo of the suspect vehicle:
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (260) 463-7031.