LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange have asked for the public’s help to find the person who held up a business early Tuesday.

Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the Dollar General on South Detroit Street on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a news release, a “younger Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall, with medium build, medium length dark black hair wearing a black hoodie, dark face covering, and khaki-colored shorts” came into the business and showed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

He left with an untold amount of money and drove off in a “newer model white four door passenger car, possibly a white Kia Forte,” police said.

LaGrange Police released this photo of the suspect vehicle:

Photo of Kia Forte involved in an armed robbery at 816 S. Detroit St. in LaGrange on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (LaGrange Police)

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (260) 463-7031.