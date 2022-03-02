HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to identify the person who stole a trailer from a Huntertown business late last month.

It was around between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Feb. 25 when an enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a Huntertown business. The business was not identified.

The trailer has since been recovered, the sheriff’s department said, but all of its contents were missing.

“The contents, including many tools, were essential for the local business to operate,” the sheriff’s department said.

An enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a Huntertown business on Feb. 25, 2022. A Dodge Ram pickup was used in the theft. (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

In a news release Wednesday, police said an older Dodge Ram pickup was involved in the theft. The sheriff’s department shared two photos of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Det. Randy Morrison at (260) 449-7409 or Crime Stoppers.