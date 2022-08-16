LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday.

The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was riding her bicycle northbound on 675 West when she was struck by the right side mirror of a passing vehicle. The woman was thrown from the bicycle and landed in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle did not stop.

The extent of the woman’s injuries were not released.

The sheriff’s office said parts recovered at the scene suggest the vehicle was a 2007-2014 GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. The color is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 463-7491.