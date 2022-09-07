MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on a report of shots fired.

There, a person said he’d been shot at, once in the 3500 block of South Overman Avenue and again in the 3500 block of South Home Avenue. The person was not hurt and did not suffer and injuries.

Police said they found spent shell casings along Overman.

A search warrant was secured as police worked to find a suspect in a home, but no details about who the suspect was or where the home was were released. No other information was offered.

Marion Police asked for anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (574) 668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).