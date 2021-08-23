Police look for MI man connected to ‘rash of thefts’ in Steuben Co.

STEUBEN COUTNY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are asking the public to help them find a southwest Michigan man who is wanted in connection to a “rash of thefts” that occurred in Steuben County in July.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department the thefts occurred around the Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake areas.

On Aug. 23, an arrest warrant was issued by the Steuben Circuit Court charging Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan with:

Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan (Photo courtesy of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department)

One count of auto theft, a level 6 felony

Three counts of theft, a class A misdemeanor

He is also wanted out of Kalamazoo County, Michigan on unrelated charges, the department said.

Dunithan is described as:

White, male

5″09″ tall

160 pounds

Blue eyes and brown hair

May have a beard

Anyone with information on Dunithan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5000.